North Park’s year-old Cori Pastificio Trattoria wins global restaurant award

Cori Pastificio Trattoria, which celebrated local chef Accursio Lota opened one year ago in North Park, is one of seven international restaurants that won special awards this week in Gambero Rosso’s 2021 Top Italian Restaurants Awards.

Cori Pastificio won in the “New Opening of the Year” category of the 4-year-old awards program created by Gambero Rosso, an Italian food and wine magazine. It was the only American restaurant to earn special recognition. The others are in China, Japan, France, Scotland and Canada. The judges note the restaurant’s “perfectly stuffed pastas,” classic dishes, well-curated wine list and fair prices.

Raised in Sicily, Lota started culinary school at 14. After working at the Four Seasons Hotel in Milan, Lota spent 6 ½ years as executive chef at Solare Ristorante in Liberty Station. Four years ago, he won the 2017 Barilla World Pasta Championships in Italy. Cori Pastificio, which Lota opened with his wife, Corinne, specializes in authentic Sicilian and Italian cuisine. Visit: coripasta.com.

