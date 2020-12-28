Con Pane, Firehouse Subs and Chin’s Szechuan reopen (for takeout)

Several new restaurants and temporarily shuttered restaurants have opened their doors this month, though all are limited to takeout-only service.

opened its second San Diego County location Dec. 11 at 2030 Birch Road, Suite L 102, in Chula Vista. It joins a location in Mission Valley. For takeout, visit gratergrilledcheese.com. Firehouse Subs reopened in Oceanside on Dec. 7. Owned by franchisee Tony Siana, the quick-service sandwich shop temporarily closed in April due to the pandemic. The location is at 2619 Vista Way, Suite B1, Oceanside. For takeout orders, call (760) 547-1270.

Pam Kragen writes about restaurants for The San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.