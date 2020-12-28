Copyright © 2020, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Restaurants

Con Pane, Firehouse Subs and Chin’s Szechuan reopen (for takeout)

A loa of rye bread at Con Pane Rustic Breads & Cafe
A loaf of rye bread at Con Pane Rustic Breads & Cafe, which reopened this month
(Courtesy photo)

Plus, Grater Grilled Cheese adds seconds location in Mission Valley

By Pam Kragen
Share

Several new restaurants and temporarily shuttered restaurants have opened their doors this month, though all are limited to takeout-only service.

  • Con Pane, the popular Liberty Station cafe and bakery that abruptly closed last January following an immigration audit, reopened Dec. 11 its original location under new ownership, the Cohn Restaurant Group. It’s at 2750 Dewey Road, San Diego. For takeout, visit cohnrestaurants.com/conpane.
  • Chin’s Szechuan reopened Dec. 7 in Carlsbad in the former Overseas Restaurant location at 2820 Roosevelt St. Chin’s operated a location in Carlsbad Village for more than 25 years, but it closed it in 2013. For takeout orders, visit govisitchins.com/index.php
  • Grater Grilled Cheese opened its second San Diego County location Dec. 11 at 2030 Birch Road, Suite L 102, in Chula Vista. It joins a location in Mission Valley. For takeout, visit gratergrilledcheese.com.
  • Firehouse Subs reopened in Oceanside on Dec. 7. Owned by franchisee Tony Siana, the quick-service sandwich shop temporarily closed in April due to the pandemic. The location is at 2619 Vista Way, Suite B1, Oceanside. For takeout orders, call (760) 547-1270.

Pam Kragen writes about restaurants for The San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.

RestaurantsEat | Drink
Pam Kragen

Pam Kragen is a feature writer who specializes in writing human interest, dining, theater and opera stories. She joined The San Diego Union-Tribune staff in October 2012 after 27 years at the North County Times, where she served as the Arts & Features Editor, as well as the paper’s longtime arts writer and theater/opera critic. She is the president and co-founder of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from San Diego State University and completed fellowships in theater criticism at the University of Southern California and opera/classical music criticism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She reports from the U-T’s North County office in San Marcos.

More on the Subject

Advertisement