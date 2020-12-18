Copyright © 2020, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Restaurants

New chefs at Union Kitchens in Gaslamp and Encinitas

pork porterhouse at Union Kitchen & Tap, Gaslamp Quarter
New executive chef Christopher Gerwig’s pork porterhouse dish at Union Kitchen & Tap in the Gaslamp Quarter.
(Courtesy photo)
By Pam Kragen
OMG Hospitality Group has hired new chefs for two of its local restaurant locations.

Christopher Gerwig is the new executive chef at Union Kitchen & Tap in the Gaslamp Quarter. Some of his new dishes are pork porterhouse and hamachi crudo with roasted jalapeno-pomegranate salsa.

Previously, he worked as executive chef at Searsucker in San Diego. Anthony Calamari is the new executive chef at Union Kitchen & Tap in Encinitas. Some of his new dishes are sweet potato ravioli and wild boar ragu. He previously worked for Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza & Grill and Urban Plates.

Pam Kragen writes about local restaurants for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.

Pam Kragen

Pam Kragen is a feature writer who specializes in writing human interest, dining, theater and opera stories. She joined The San Diego Union-Tribune staff in October 2012 after 27 years at the North County Times, where she served as the Arts & Features Editor, as well as the paper’s longtime arts writer and theater/opera critic. She is the president and co-founder of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from San Diego State University and completed fellowships in theater criticism at the University of Southern California and opera/classical music criticism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She reports from the U-T’s North County office in San Marcos.

