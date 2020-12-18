New chefs at Union Kitchens in Gaslamp and Encinitas

OMG Hospitality Group has hired new chefs for two of its local restaurant locations.

Christopher Gerwig is the new executive chef at Union Kitchen & Tap in the Gaslamp Quarter. Some of his new dishes are pork porterhouse and hamachi crudo with roasted jalapeno-pomegranate salsa.

Previously, he worked as executive chef at Searsucker in San Diego. Anthony Calamari is the new executive chef at Union Kitchen & Tap in Encinitas. Some of his new dishes are sweet potato ravioli and wild boar ragu. He previously worked for Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza & Grill and Urban Plates.

