Pop Pie Co. and Stella Jean’s introduce seasonal items

Pop Pie Co. and Stella Jean’s, the side-by-side takeout-friendly food shops at 4404 Park Blvd. in University Heights, have introduced several new seasonal holiday items this month.

A red chili pork tamale pie from Pop Pie Co. (Haley Hill)

At Pop Pie, which sells fresh-baked single-serving sweet and savory pies, chef/owner Gan Suebsarakham is now selling a vegan-friendly apple cranberry with ginger crumble pie as well as a new red chili pork tamale pie. Visit poppieco.com.

Various holiday ice cream flavors from Stella Jean’s (Haley Hill)

At Stella Jean’s, a gourmet small-batch ice cream shop, scoops and pints of several new holiday flavors are available, including peppermint and dark chocolate candy cane bark, sweet ginger, spumoni and chai sweet potato. Visit stellajeans.com.

Pam Kragen writes about San Diego’s restaurant community for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.