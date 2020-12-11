Copyright © 2020, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Restaurants

Pop Pie Co. and Stella Jean’s introduce seasonal items

By Pam Kragen
Pop Pie Co. and Stella Jean’s, the side-by-side takeout-friendly food shops at 4404 Park Blvd. in University Heights, have introduced several new seasonal holiday items this month.

A red chili pork tamale pie from Pop Pie Co.
(Haley Hill)

At Pop Pie, which sells fresh-baked single-serving sweet and savory pies, chef/owner Gan Suebsarakham is now selling a vegan-friendly apple cranberry with ginger crumble pie as well as a new red chili pork tamale pie. Visit poppieco.com.

Various holiday ice cream flavors from Stella Jean's
(Haley Hill)

At Stella Jean’s, a gourmet small-batch ice cream shop, scoops and pints of several new holiday flavors are available, including peppermint and dark chocolate candy cane bark, sweet ginger, spumoni and chai sweet potato. Visit stellajeans.com.

Pam Kragen writes about San Diego’s restaurant community for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.

Pam Kragen

Pam Kragen is a feature writer who specializes in writing human interest, dining, theater and opera stories. She joined The San Diego Union-Tribune staff in October 2012 after 27 years at the North County Times, where she served as the Arts & Features Editor, as well as the paper’s longtime arts writer and theater/opera critic. She is the president and co-founder of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from San Diego State University and completed fellowships in theater criticism at the University of Southern California and opera/classical music criticism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She reports from the U-T’s North County office in San Marcos.

