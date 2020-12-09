Copyright © 2020, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Yelp seeking diners’ nominations for Top 100 list

Bryan Zeto, owner and chef of the Shawarma Guys food truck, prepares a chicken and a beef shawarma pita in South Park on Saturday, January 4, 2020 in San Diego, California.
(Hayne Palmour IV/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
By Pam Kragen
In January, Bryan Zeto’s Shawarma Guys food truck in South Park was named the No. 1 restaurant on Yelp’s 2020 list of the top 100 places to eat in the U.S.

But in the 11 months since, the national restaurant industry has been devastated by the pandemic.

In the first four weeks of the pandemic, Zeto said his business fell by at least 50 percent. And Yelp itself has spent the year working to identify and delete unfair restaurant reviews relating to mask requirements and poor service by third-party delivery apps.

So instead of relying solely on its own database of consumer reviews, the ratings app is reaching out directly to diners this month for their picks for the 2021 Yelp Top 100 list.

Yelp users are invited to nominate their favorite restaurants, food trucks and other eateries at yelptop100.com through Sunday. The list will be revealed in early 2021.

Pam Kragen writes about San Diego’s restaurant community for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.

Pam Kragen

Pam Kragen is a feature writer who specializes in writing human interest, dining, theater and opera stories. She joined The San Diego Union-Tribune staff in October 2012 after 27 years at the North County Times, where she served as the Arts & Features Editor, as well as the paper’s longtime arts writer and theater/opera critic. She is the president and co-founder of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from San Diego State University and completed fellowships in theater criticism at the University of Southern California and opera/classical music criticism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She reports from the U-T’s North County office in San Marcos.

