Yelp seeking diners’ nominations for Top 100 list

In January, Bryan Zeto’s Shawarma Guys food truck in South Park was named the No. 1 restaurant on Yelp’s 2020 list of the top 100 places to eat in the U.S.

But in the 11 months since, the national restaurant industry has been devastated by the pandemic.

In the first four weeks of the pandemic, Zeto said his business fell by at least 50 percent. And Yelp itself has spent the year working to identify and delete unfair restaurant reviews relating to mask requirements and poor service by third-party delivery apps.

So instead of relying solely on its own database of consumer reviews, the ratings app is reaching out directly to diners this month for their picks for the 2021 Yelp Top 100 list.

Yelp users are invited to nominate their favorite restaurants, food trucks and other eateries at yelptop100.com through Sunday. The list will be revealed in early 2021.

