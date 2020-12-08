Copyright © 2020, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Restaurants

Everbowl, Mr. Moto Pizza and Luna Grill open new locations

Local quick-service chains recently expanded in San Diego

By Pam Kragen
Three San Diego-based fast-casual restaurant chains are in expansion mode this fall: Luna Grill, Mr. Moto Pizza House and Everbowl.

  • Luna Grill, a Mediterranean food chain, opened a location on Dec. 3 in The Millennia shopping center at 2030 Birch Road, Suite 101, in Chula Vista. Visit lunagrill.com/millennia.
Luna Grill will open Dec. 3 at the Millennia shopping center in Chula Vista.
(Courtesy photo)

  • Mr. Moto Pizza House, which specializes in New York-style gourmet whole pizzas and slices, opened its sixth location on Dec. 2, at Seaport Village, 849 W. Harbor Drive in San Diego. Visit mrmotopizza.com.
A slice of pizza from Mr. Moto pizzeria chain.
A slice of pizza from Mr. Moto, which opened its sixth San Diego County pizzeria in Encinitas.
(Courtesy photo)

  • Everbowl, a 4-year-old super foods bowl and smoothie chain, opened its latest location Nov. 13 in the Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch shopping center at 5980 Villageway, Suite 102, San Diego. Visit everbowl.com.
Everbowl is now open in Pacific Highlands Ranch.
(Courtesy)

Pam Kragen writes about restaurants for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.

RestaurantsEat | Drink
Pam Kragen

Pam Kragen is a feature writer who specializes in writing human interest, dining, theater and opera stories. She joined The San Diego Union-Tribune staff in October 2012 after 27 years at the North County Times, where she served as the Arts & Features Editor, as well as the paper’s longtime arts writer and theater/opera critic. She is the president and co-founder of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from San Diego State University and completed fellowships in theater criticism at the University of Southern California and opera/classical music criticism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She reports from the U-T’s North County office in San Marcos.

