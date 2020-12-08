Everbowl, Mr. Moto Pizza and Luna Grill open new locations
Local quick-service chains recently expanded in San Diego
Three San Diego-based fast-casual restaurant chains are in expansion mode this fall: Luna Grill, Mr. Moto Pizza House and Everbowl.
- Luna Grill, a Mediterranean food chain, opened a location on Dec. 3 in The Millennia shopping center at 2030 Birch Road, Suite 101, in Chula Vista. Visit lunagrill.com/millennia.
- Mr. Moto Pizza House, which specializes in New York-style gourmet whole pizzas and slices, opened its sixth location on Dec. 2, at Seaport Village, 849 W. Harbor Drive in San Diego. Visit mrmotopizza.com.
- Everbowl, a 4-year-old super foods bowl and smoothie chain, opened its latest location Nov. 13 in the Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch shopping center at 5980 Villageway, Suite 102, San Diego. Visit everbowl.com.
Pam Kragen writes about restaurants for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.
