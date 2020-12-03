Copyright © 2020, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Rare Society is on its way to Solana Beach next spring

An artist's rendering of the exterior of Rare Society in Solana Beach.
An artist’s rendering of the exterior of Rare Society, a retro steakhouse that will open next spring in Solana Beach.
(Courtesy photo)
By Pam Kragen
Trust Restaurant Group has announced plans to open a second Rare Society retro steakhouse and bar next spring in the Solana Beach arts district.

The original Rare Society opened in November 2019 in University Heights. The new location at 330 S. Cedros Ave., Suite 104, will have 90 seats indoors, including 26 at the bar, as well as 36 seats outdoors. It’s slated to open in April or May and will serve lunch and dinner seven days a week.

Rare Society in University Heights reopened for outdoor dining on Saturday with a new outdoor dining room. Hours are limited, at least initially, from 5 to 10 p.m. Thursdays-Mondays. Visit raresocietysd.com.

