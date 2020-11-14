Puesto hires new executive research and development chef

Ian Tenzer, an alumnus of the 3-Michelin-starred Eleven Madison Park in New York, has been hired as the new executive research and development chef for Puesto Mexican Artisan Kitchen & Bar in San Diego.

Tenzer spent six years at chef Daniel Humm’s Make It Nice Group, where he served as sous chef at Eleven Madison Park.

In 2017, the restaurant was named No. 1 in the world on the San Pellegrino 50 Best List.

At Puesto, Tenzer will be responsible for creating new menu items for all Puesto restaurants and implementing a new sustainability program for food waste and reducing the use of plastics.

