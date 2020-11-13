Copyright © 2020, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Restaurants

El Cruce+241 debuts in Chula Vista

Ceviche campechano at El Cruce+241 in Chula Vista.
Ceviche campechano, a mixed seafood ceviche, is on the menu at newly opened El Cruce+241 in Chula Vista.
(Courtesy photo)
By Pam Kragen
El Cruce+241, a new Baja-inspired restaurant and bar, has opened at 241 Third Ave. in Chula Vista.

It occupies the newly remodeled two-story space that was formerly Harper’s Music Store in the Third Avenue Village shopping center.

El Cruce — Spanish for “the crossing” — serves a traditional coastal Baja menu focused on ceviche and other raw seafood items, fish tacos and plated entrees, including carne asada, fish machaca and torta de chilaquiles. There are also a few Americanized dishes, such as lamb burger and shrimp pasta.

The bar sells exclusively Baja products, including wines from the Valle de Guadalupe and Mexican craft beers.

It is open from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Visit facebook.com/elcruce241/.

Pam Kragen writes about San Diego restaurants and new food products for The San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.

Pam Kragen

Pam Kragen is a feature writer who specializes in writing human interest, dining, theater and opera stories. She joined The San Diego Union-Tribune staff in October 2012 after 27 years at the North County Times, where she served as the Arts & Features Editor, as well as the paper’s longtime arts writer and theater/opera critic. She is the president and co-founder of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from San Diego State University and completed fellowships in theater criticism at the University of Southern California and opera/classical music criticism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She reports from the U-T’s North County office in San Marcos.

