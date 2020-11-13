El Cruce+241 debuts in Chula Vista

El Cruce+241, a new Baja-inspired restaurant and bar, has opened at 241 Third Ave. in Chula Vista.

It occupies the newly remodeled two-story space that was formerly Harper’s Music Store in the Third Avenue Village shopping center.

El Cruce — Spanish for “the crossing” — serves a traditional coastal Baja menu focused on ceviche and other raw seafood items, fish tacos and plated entrees, including carne asada, fish machaca and torta de chilaquiles. There are also a few Americanized dishes, such as lamb burger and shrimp pasta.

The bar sells exclusively Baja products, including wines from the Valle de Guadalupe and Mexican craft beers.

It is open from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Visit facebook.com/elcruce241/.

Pam Kragen writes about San Diego restaurants and new food products for The San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.