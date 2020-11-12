Teriyaki & Bao opens in Carlsbad
Jenny and James Pyo, the owners of Harumama, Love Boat Sushi and Blue Ocean restaurants, have opened a new Asian fusion concept called Teriyaki & Bao at 711 Grand Ave. in Carlsbad.
The restaurant specializes in cooked-to-order teriyaki dishes served sizzling in personal-sized cast-iron skillets, as well as curries, udon dishes, tornado fried rice and almond cauliflower bites.
It also serves a new line of character buns inspired by the animal-themed sweet and savory buns that have made Harumama famous on Instagram.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Closed Sunday. Visit teriyakiandbao.com.
Pam Kragen writes about San Diego restaurants and new food products for The San Diego Union-Tribune.
