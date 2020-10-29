Copyright © 2020, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Restaurants

Warm fall weather leads eateries to launch outdoor brunch service

Serea Coastal Cuisine at the Hotel Del Coronado seaside brunch service.
Serea Coastal Cuisine at the Hotel Del Coronado has unveiled its new seaside brunch service.
(Courtesy phooto)

Here’s a list of several new brunch services being served mostly outdoors at area restaurants

By Pam Kragen
In most parts of the United States, cool fall weather has put the chill on outdoor restaurant dining during the pandemic. But in San Diego, where the county’s restaurants may soon lose access to their indoor seating due to COVID-19 social-distancing measures, warm autumn days are proving a blessing to restaurateurs.

Here’s a list of several new brunch services being served mostly outdoors at area restaurants:

  • Serea Coastal Cuisine at the Hotel Del Coronado brought back seaside brunch service on its open-air terrace this month, from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays at 1500 Orange Ave. in Coronado. Dishes prepared by executive chef JoJo Ruiz include shakshuka, chocolate sticky bun, lobster roll and piña colada French toast. Visit sereasandiego.com.
  • Newly opened The Presley launched its outdoor weekend brunch on Saturday, featuring items like a Dole Whip mimosa, steak and eggs Benedict and orange and ricotta pancakes. It’s served from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays at 2855 Perry Road in Liberty Station. Visit thepresleysd.com.
  • Craft & Commerce launched its new brunch service on Saturday, serving items such as Brussels sprouts hash, Millennial Benny and Breakfast Board. It’s served from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays at 675 W. Beech St. in Little Italy. Visit craft-commerce.com.
  • STK Steakhouse has introduced brunch service from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays with both indoor and outdoor seating available. Signature dishes include smoked pork belly Benedict, truffle steak and egg and hot chicken and waffle. STK is at 600 F St. Visit: stksteakhouse.com/venues/san-diego/ .
  • Garibaldi, the new downtown rooftop restaurant/speakeasy at the InterContinental hotel at 901 Bayfront Court, launched a new weekend brunch menu on Sunday, featuring fregola and roasted garlic frittata, Sardinian Limoncello crespelle and Nduga sausage focaccia. Visit: catchgaribaldi.com.
  • Break Point, a restaurant/bar and bowling alley at 945 Garnet Ave. in Pacific Beach, launched brunch service in early October. Served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, its signature dishes are chilaquiles, breakfast burritos and macadamia nut pancakes. Visit: breakpointpb.com.

Pam Kragen writes about restaurants and new food and beverage products for The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Pam Kragen

