Con Pane reopening delayed due to pandemic-related uncertainties

The planned reopening of Con Pane, the hugely popular bakery restaurant at Liberty Station that was set to return in September, is still on track but has been delayed due to pandemic-related uncertainties.

David Cohn — whose Cohn Restaurant Group, purchased the restaurant and all of Con Pane founder Catherine Perez’s recipes — said that staff training has begun at the restaurant that shuttered in January. But the state’s new colored tier system, which could trigger the reclosing of all restaurant dining rooms if COVID-19 cases rise, makes it risky to rush into the reopening process.

“Depending on where we are in the governor’s color tier system, we certainly plan to open before Thanksgiving,” Cohn said, in an email.

