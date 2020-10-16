Copyright © 2020, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Con Pane reopening delayed due to pandemic-related uncertainties

Con Pane Rustic Breads & Cafe at Liberty Station
Con Pane Rustic Breads & Cafe, which closed in January, will reopen in September under the ownership of the Cohn Restaurant Group.
(Courtesy of Catherine Perez)
By Pam Kragen
Oct. 16, 2020
6:30 AM
The planned reopening of Con Pane, the hugely popular bakery restaurant at Liberty Station that was set to return in September, is still on track but has been delayed due to pandemic-related uncertainties.

David Cohn — whose Cohn Restaurant Group, purchased the restaurant and all of Con Pane founder Catherine Perez’s recipes — said that staff training has begun at the restaurant that shuttered in January. But the state’s new colored tier system, which could trigger the reclosing of all restaurant dining rooms if COVID-19 cases rise, makes it risky to rush into the reopening process.

“Depending on where we are in the governor’s color tier system, we certainly plan to open before Thanksgiving,” Cohn said, in an email.

Pam Kragen writes about restaurants and dining for the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Pam Kragen

Pam Kragen is a feature writer who specializes in writing human interest, dining, theater and opera stories.

