Restaurants

Sam ‘The Cooking Guy’ heads to Seaport Village

Sam "The Cooking Guy" Zien of San Diego
Sam “The Cooking Guy” Zien has more restaurant ventures in store for Seaport Village.
(Courtesy photo)

Grain & Grit Collective’s Eats By Sam, along with Spill the Beans and Mr. Moto Pizza, will soon open in the San Diego shopping complex

By Pam Kragen
Oct. 11, 2020
6 AM
The newly remodeled Seaport Village shopping complex in San Diego’s Marina district has announced three new restaurant tenants that will open this fall.

This month, Grain & Grit Collective will open Eats By Sam, a temporary ghost kitchen concept offering takeout/delivery meals developed by San Diego’s TV chef Sam “The Cooking Guy” Zien.

The two concepts are called Samburgers and Samwiches. The items will be prepared in the kitchen of the former Buster’s Beach House at Seaport Village, which in the spring will become home to a full-service Zien restaurant concept that has not been named.

The idea is to focus for now on delivery food until the pandemic wanes and restaurant dining rooms can fully reopen. Zien and Grain & Grit’s past collaborations include Not Not Tacos and Graze by Sam.

Also set to open in October in the Village’s lighthouse building is a Spill the Beans coffeehouse. Like the original Spill the Beans in the Gaslamp Quarter, the location will serve a wide range of coffee drinks along with scratch-made bagels and housemade cream cheese spreads.

In November or December, a location of the fast-expanding Pacific Beach-born Mr. Moto Pizza chain will open in the Village, serving pizza by the slice and bottled beers.

Visit seaportvillage.com.

RestaurantsEat | Drink
Pam Kragen

Pam Kragen

