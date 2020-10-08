Spiro’s Mediterranean Cuisine opens in La Jolla

After 25 years operating as Spiro’s Greek Cafe at Coronado Ferry Landing, owners Spiro and Nancy Chaconas have rebranded their restaurant company and have opened a second location this week at 909 Prospect St. in La Jolla.

Construction issues had delayed the store’s planned September opening.

Newly renamed Spiro’s Mediterranean Cuisine, the restaurants serve an expanded menu of healthy, traditional Greek and Mediterranean dishes, including Greek mezes (appetizers), gyros, souvlaki, kabob plates, salads, Greek wines and takeout market items.

Visit spirosgreekcafe.com.