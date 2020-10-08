Copyright © 2020, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Restaurants

Spiro’s Mediterranean Cuisine opens in La Jolla

The front counter of Spiro's Mediterranean Cuisine in La Jolla.
(Courtesy of Kimberly Motos)
By Pam Kragen
Oct. 8, 2020
2 PM
Share

After 25 years operating as Spiro’s Greek Cafe at Coronado Ferry Landing, owners Spiro and Nancy Chaconas have rebranded their restaurant company and have opened a second location this week at 909 Prospect St. in La Jolla.

Construction issues had delayed the store’s planned September opening.

READ MORE: Mr. Moto and Spiro’s both expand operations

Newly renamed Spiro’s Mediterranean Cuisine, the restaurants serve an expanded menu of healthy, traditional Greek and Mediterranean dishes, including Greek mezes (appetizers), gyros, souvlaki, kabob plates, salads, Greek wines and takeout market items.

Visit spirosgreekcafe.com.

RestaurantsEat | Drink
Pam Kragen

Pam Kragen is a feature writer who specializes in writing human interest, dining, theater and opera stories. She joined The San Diego Union-Tribune staff in October 2012 after 27 years at the North County Times, where she served as the Arts & Features Editor, as well as the paper’s longtime arts writer and theater/opera critic. She is the president and co-founder of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from San Diego State University and completed fellowships in theater criticism at the University of Southern California and opera/classical music criticism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She reports from the U-T’s North County office in San Marcos.

More on the Subject

Advertisement