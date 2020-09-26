Nick’s Del Mar to open at One Paseo in the fall

Nick’s Del Mar, a new branch of Orange County-based Nick’s restaurant chain, will open its first San Diego County location this fall at the One Paseo shopping center in Del Mar Heights.

The Del Mar location will have an extensive patio for serving breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. Nick’s is known for its buttermilk fried chicken, house-made veggie burger and bacon deviled eggs.

The date for the opening of Nick’s at 3377 Del Mar Heights Road in San Diego has not been announced. Visit onepaseo.com/dining/nicks.

Pam Kragen writes about restaurants and dining for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.