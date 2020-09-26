Copyright © 2020, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Restaurants

Nick’s Del Mar to open at One Paseo in the fall

Buttermilk fried chicken plates at Nick's restaurant
Buttermilk fried chicken plates at Nick’s, an Orange County restaurant company that will open its first local location this fall at One Paseo.
(Courtesy photo)
By Pam Kragen
Sep. 26, 2020
6 AM
Share

Nick’s Del Mar, a new branch of Orange County-based Nick’s restaurant chain, will open its first San Diego County location this fall at the One Paseo shopping center in Del Mar Heights.

The Del Mar location will have an extensive patio for serving breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. Nick’s is known for its buttermilk fried chicken, house-made veggie burger and bacon deviled eggs.

The date for the opening of Nick’s at 3377 Del Mar Heights Road in San Diego has not been announced. Visit onepaseo.com/dining/nicks.

Pam Kragen writes about restaurants and dining for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.

RestaurantsEat | Drink
Pam Kragen

Pam Kragen is a feature writer who specializes in writing human interest, dining, theater and opera stories. She joined The San Diego Union-Tribune staff in October 2012 after 27 years at the North County Times, where she served as the Arts & Features Editor, as well as the paper’s longtime arts writer and theater/opera critic. She is the president and co-founder of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from San Diego State University and completed fellowships in theater criticism at the University of Southern California and opera/classical music criticism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She reports from the U-T’s North County office in San Marcos.

More on the Subject

Advertisement