Mr. Moto and Spiro’s both expand operations

Mr. Moto Pizza House, the locally born New York-style pizzeria chain, will open its sixth San Diego County location in early October at 615 S. Coast Highway 101 in Encinitas. It will replace the 3-year-old Napizza Roman-style slice shop that closed when the pandemic struck and never reopened.

Selling slices and whole pies for takeout and delivery, Mr. Moto has other locations in Pacific Beach, Ocean Beach, North Park, Point Loma and La Jolla. Visit mrmotopizza.com.

After 25 years operating as Spiro’s Greek Cafe at Coronado Ferry Landing, owners Spiro and Nancy Chaconas have rebranded their restaurant company and will open a second location within the next two weeks at 909 Prospect St. in La Jolla.

Newly renamed Spiro’s Mediterranean Cuisine, the restaurants will serve an expanded menu of healthy, traditional Greek and Mediterranean dishes, including Greek mezes (appetizers), gyros, souvlaki, kabob plates, salads, Greek wines and takeout market items. Visit spirosgreekcafe.com.

