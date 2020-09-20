Copyright © 2020, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Fort Oak brings back tasting menu; Wise Ox butcher shop now open

The interior of Fort Oak, a Mission Hills restaurant that has recently brought back its tasting menu experience
(Jim Sullivan )
By Pam Kragen
Sep. 18, 2020
3:13 PM
Chef Brad Wise of Fort Oak restaurant in Mission Hills will relaunch the 20-month-old restaurant’s tasting menu experience on Wednesday, Sept. 23, and continuing on Wednesday nights through Oct. 14.

The fall-focused menu will be paired with wine and cocktails by wine director Ben Zuba and bar manager Jessica Stewart.

The price is $150 per person for the eight-course-plus tasting and beverage pairings. There will be two seatings at 5:15 pm and 8:15 pm. To reserve, visit www.fortoaksd.com.

Wise Ox butcher shop now open

The Wise Ox, a new butcher shop owned by the Trust Restaurant Group, opened Tuesday, Sept. 15, at 2855 El Cajon Blvd., Suite 1, in North Park.

The Wise Ox replaces Heart & Trottery butchery. Trust purchased the business and lease on the property from Heart & Trottery’s founders over the summer and made the brand change over Labor Day weekend.

Besides the existing premium butcher shop, Wise Ox also offers select grocery items, a deli, craft beers and a wine program. Onsite seating was also added for onsite dining of deli and house-made charcuterie items. Visit thewiseoxsd.com.

Pam Kragen writes about restaurants for The San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.

Pam Kragen

Pam Kragen is a feature writer who specializes in writing human interest, dining, theater and opera stories. She joined The San Diego Union-Tribune staff in October 2012 after 27 years at the North County Times, where she served as the Arts & Features Editor, as well as the paper’s longtime arts writer and theater/opera critic. She is the president and co-founder of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from San Diego State University and completed fellowships in theater criticism at the University of Southern California and opera/classical music criticism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She reports from the U-T’s North County office in San Marcos.

