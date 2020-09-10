TownHall Public House bows out for second time in Vista

TownHall Public House, a family-run restaurant in Vista, closed Sunday, three days shy of its one-year anniversary.

Owners Roddy and Aaron Browning launched Townhall on Sept. 10 of last year at 230 S. Santa Fe Ave. to replace the Vista branch of their successful 10-year-old Oceanside restaurant The Flying Pig Pub & Kitchen. TownHall struggled to make its mark downtown, in part because of ongoing construction on Santa Fe Avenue that reduced auto traffic.

The Brownings closed TownHall in January, then reopened it again in May for takeout and patio dining only. But the restaurant never gained enough traction to be financially successful. The Brownings say the building is now for sale.

Pam Kragen writes about restaurants for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.