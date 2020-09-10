Copyright © 2020, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Restaurants

TownHall Public House bows out for second time in Vista

The exterior of TownHall Public House restaurant on South Santa Fe Avenue in Vista.
The exterior of TownHall Public House restaurant on South Santa Fe Avenue in Vista on Aug. 20, 2020.
(Pam Kragen/The San Diego Union-Tribune
)

The family-run restaurant in Vista, closed Sunday, three days shy of its one-year anniversary

By Pam Kragen
Sep. 10, 2020
4 PM
Share

TownHall Public House, a family-run restaurant in Vista, closed Sunday, three days shy of its one-year anniversary.

Owners Roddy and Aaron Browning launched Townhall on Sept. 10 of last year at 230 S. Santa Fe Ave. to replace the Vista branch of their successful 10-year-old Oceanside restaurant The Flying Pig Pub & Kitchen. TownHall struggled to make its mark downtown, in part because of ongoing construction on Santa Fe Avenue that reduced auto traffic.

The Brownings closed TownHall in January, then reopened it again in May for takeout and patio dining only. But the restaurant never gained enough traction to be financially successful. The Brownings say the building is now for sale.

Pam Kragen writes about restaurants for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.

RestaurantsEat | Drink
Pam Kragen

Pam Kragen is a feature writer who specializes in writing human interest, dining, theater and opera stories. She joined The San Diego Union-Tribune staff in October 2012 after 27 years at the North County Times, where she served as the Arts & Features Editor, as well as the paper’s longtime arts writer and theater/opera critic. She is the president and co-founder of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from San Diego State University and completed fellowships in theater criticism at the University of Southern California and opera/classical music criticism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She reports from the U-T’s North County office in San Marcos.

More on the Subject

Advertisement