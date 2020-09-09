Cucina Urbana pops up temporarily on Hancock Street

Longtime fans of popular Cucina Urbana restaurant in Bankers Hill feared the worst when it didn’t reopen in the spring like all of its sister restaurants in the Urban Kitchen Group.

But last week company officials announced that Cucina Urbana is only temporarily closed. In the meantime, it’s operating as a pop-up dining and drinks experience at the Julep events center near Middletown.

Camp Cucina, Cucina Urbana pop-up at the Julep events venue on Hancock Street in San Diego. (Courtesy photo)

With Snake Oil Cocktail Co., Cucina will be offering a limited alfresco menu and cocktails at the indoor/outdoor Julep venue at 1735 Hancock St.

Billed as Camp Cucina, the menu features pizzas, pastas, antipasti and desserts. Dinner is served from 4 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. For details and reservations, visit julepvenue.com/campcucina.

Pam Kragen writes about restaurants for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.