Copyright © 2020, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Restaurants

Cucina Urbana pops up temporarily on Hancock Street

Camp Cucina - Cucina Urbana pop-up at Julep events venue.
Camp Cucina, Cucina Urbana pop-up at the Julep events venue on Hancock Street in San Diego.
(Courtesy photo)

The restaurant is now operating as a pop-up dining and drinks experience at the Julep events center

By Pam Kragen
Sep. 9, 2020
1 PM
Share

Longtime fans of popular Cucina Urbana restaurant in Bankers Hill feared the worst when it didn’t reopen in the spring like all of its sister restaurants in the Urban Kitchen Group.

But last week company officials announced that Cucina Urbana is only temporarily closed. In the meantime, it’s operating as a pop-up dining and drinks experience at the Julep events center near Middletown.

Camp Cucina, Cucina Urbana pop-up at the Julep events venue
Camp Cucina, Cucina Urbana pop-up at the Julep events venue on Hancock Street in San Diego.
(Courtesy photo)

With Snake Oil Cocktail Co., Cucina will be offering a limited alfresco menu and cocktails at the indoor/outdoor Julep venue at 1735 Hancock St.

Billed as Camp Cucina, the menu features pizzas, pastas, antipasti and desserts. Dinner is served from 4 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. For details and reservations, visit julepvenue.com/campcucina.

Pam Kragen writes about restaurants for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.

RestaurantsEat | Drink
Pam Kragen

Pam Kragen is a feature writer who specializes in writing human interest, dining, theater and opera stories. She joined The San Diego Union-Tribune staff in October 2012 after 27 years at the North County Times, where she served as the Arts & Features Editor, as well as the paper’s longtime arts writer and theater/opera critic. She is the president and co-founder of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from San Diego State University and completed fellowships in theater criticism at the University of Southern California and opera/classical music criticism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She reports from the U-T’s North County office in San Marcos.

More on the Subject

Advertisement