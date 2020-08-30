Westfield UTC welcomes three new culinary tenants

Despite the challenges with its on-and-off retail store closures, Westfield UTC announced three new culinary tenants that have opened in the past month at the shopping center near La Jolla.

They are: Wushiland Boba, serving Taiwanese tea drinks; Happy Lemon, a bubble tea shop; and Rice Goban, a quick-service Korean restaurant. For details, visit westfield.com/utc.



Two more eateries announce closing

Joining the list of pandemic-related permanent restaurant closures this month are Sapporo in Ocean Beach and O’Sullivan’s pub in Carlsbad.

Aug. 29 will be the last day for Sapporo, which is closing after 23 years in business at 5049 Newport Ave. Owner Joe Ueno posted on Facebook in May that the new social distancing orders would have drastically reduced seating so he was only offering takeout. On Aug. 14, he wrote that he was closing for good and he thanked the O.B. community for its support.

Owners of O’Sullivan’s Irish Pub & Restaurant at 640 Grand Ave. in Carlsbad confirmed Aug. 17 on Facebook that the location has closed for good. But the company’s Escondido location remains open and is offering outdoor dining on Grand Avenue.

Pam Kragen writes about restaurants for The San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.