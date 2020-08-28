Copyright © 2020, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Pandemic Pizza finds permanent home in East Village

Chris Gentile and Brandon Sloan of Pandemic Pizza
Chris Gentile and Brandon Sloan of Pandemic Pizza at RoVino The Eatery in East Village.
(Courtesy photo)
By Pam Kragen
Aug. 28, 2020
1:15 PM
Pandemic Pizza, the gourmet pizza-to-go pop-up created in March by furloughed fine-dining chefs Chris Gentile and Brandon Sloan, has found a permanent home at RoVino The Foodery at 969 Market St. in East Village.

Gentile, executive chef at Avant in Rancho Bernardo, and Sloan, chef de cuisine at Provisional Kitchen in the Gaslamp Quarter, have dreamed of opening their own restaurant together one day. When Avant and Provisional were shuttered in March, the best friends launched a pizza brand in Sloan’s apartment to keep themselves busy and raise money for charity and the concept took off.

Pandemic Pizza serves gourmet pizzas priced from $13 to $17, with $1 from every pie going to a different local charity each week. Although the chefs are now back at their main restaurant jobs, they’re still making the pizza dough and overseeing the product every day. Visit instagram.com/pandemicpizza.

