Restaurants

Puesto family leases Whisknladle space in La Jolla

Whisknladle restaurant in La Jolla
Whisknladle restaurant in La Jolla, closed since March because of coronavirus restrictions, announced May 20 that it will stay closed for good.
(Elisabeth Frausto)
By Pam Kragen
Aug. 27, 2020
1:30 PM
The La Jolla restaurant space vacated in March by Whisknladle will become a new Italian restaurant, Marisi Italiano, operated by the family behind the Puesto Mexican restaurant company. Marisi, located next door to the original Puesto that opened in 2012, will open in 2021.

Executive Chef Patrick Money, formerly of Cesarina and Cucina Enoteca, will lead the kitchen at Marisi, which will serve house-made pastas, bread and pastries and will have a full bar program led by Puesto’s bar and spirits director Beau de Bois.

Puesto is family-owned and operated by first-generation Mexican-American brothers Eric, Alan and Alex Adler, alongside their cousins Isidoro and Moy Lombrozo and founding chef and partner Luisteen Gonzalez. Their company was just inducted into Inc. Magazine’s Inc. 5000 list, with a ranking at 2,212.

“We are proud of everything we’ve created through the Puesto brand and look forward to taking on this new endeavor, while continuing to grow Puesto. Marisi gives us an opportunity to explore a culinary passion we’ve long held and bring it to La Jolla,” said Eric Adler, co-founder of Puesto.

Pam Kragen writes about restaurants for The San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.

Pam Kragen

Pam Kragen

