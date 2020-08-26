Former Soda & Swine spot transformed into Fortunate Son

A year after transforming its Soda & Swine restaurant/bar location in University Heights into an Italian restaurant, Consortium Holdings has given the venue a complete makeover this month.

The 8-year-old restaurant space at 2943 Adams Ave., which shares a patio with CH Projects’ Polite Provisions cocktail bar, has been transformed into a Chinese restaurant named Fortunate Son. Under the direction of chef Tony Guan, Fortunate Son offers playful updates on classic Chinese takeout dishes.

A wok-fired noodle dish at newly opened Fortunate Son in North Park. (Courtesy of James Tran and Olivia Beall)

Guan said he grew up in a local Chinese restaurant where his parents have worked for 25 years, so traditional Chinese-American dishes like shrimp lo mein, orange chicken and kung pao chicken are among the favorites that he has adapted with regional ingredients and house-made chili paste and spice mixes. Specialties include beef and shishito peppers, sweet and sour pork belly, family style duck and lotus leaf sticky rice.

The 38-seat restaurant’s elaborate decor features a 1900s-era hardcarved gilded archway at the entrance, antique Chinese porcelain and panel screens and a custom-sculpted 10-foot fire-breathing dragon sculpture. Co-founder Arsalun Tafazoli said many of the large antique items were shipped from China. The restaurant also has a dumpling rolling room and a takeout window, which is a nod to the realities of opening during a pandemic.

“Making food that travels well has become a matter of survival,” Guan said. “With a portion of the kitchen being designed for takeout we are hoping our menu can be received at home with the same character and warmth that you’d get inside our dining room.”

The restaurant is open from 4 to 10 p.m. weekdays and noon to 10 p.m. weekends. For details, visit fortunatesonchinese.com.

Pam Kragen writes about restaurants for The San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.