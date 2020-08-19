Mister A’s, Huntress reopen with both outdoor and at-home dining

One of the county’s newest fine-dining restaurants, the month-old Huntress Steakhouse downtown, and one of San Diego’s oldest upscale eateries, Mister A’s, have launched “at home” dinner options to supplement their new outdoor dining menus.

Huntress opened briefly in July before closing due to the pandemic. Now the luxury steakhouse and Japanese whiskey bar is serving dinner from 5 to 11 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Huntress is now offering 88 outdoor seats, 22 of its own at 376 Fifth Ave. in San Diego and 66 more on the nearby former patio of long-shuttered Dick’s Last Resort. Huntress is also offering a new “Huntress at Home” program, where diners can cook or reheat or cook a dinner for two to four prepared by executive chef James Montejano.

Options include a miso-glazed salmon dinner for two with sauteed ginger bok choy and jasmine rice or $70; a Niman Ranch BBQ pulled pork dinner for four with broccoli mango salad and baked beans for $65; a date night dinner for two with filet mignons, caprese salad, potato gratin, asparagus and mushrooms for $110; and roasted Jidori chicken for four, with corn salad and wilted spinach mashed potatoes, for $60. All dinners come with fresh-baked bread and dessert. To order, visit huntresssteak.com.

The 55-year-old Mister A’s restaurant in Bankers Hill reopened on Tuesday, offering on-site dining on their wrap-around patio on the 12th floor of the Manchester Financial Center at 2550 Fifth Ave. Owned by Bertrand Hug and overseen by executive chef Stéphane Voitzwinkler, the restaurant is offering two-hour dinner seatings starting at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Like Huntress, Mister A’s is offering an “At Home” version of its full menu with mobile ordering. Visit asrestaurant.com.

Pam Kragen writes about restaurants for The San Diego Union-Tribune. E-mail her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.