Campfire switches up lunch with ‘Street Food’ pop-up menu

A month after launching a burgers and grilled cheese sandwich-only lunch service, Campfire restaurant in Carlsbad is offering a new revolving pop-up lunch menu for the next several weeks.

Chef Andrew Santana is doing a monthlong “Street Food” pop-up menu. Each week, a single $10 global street food dish will be sold between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. daily at the restaurant at 2725 State St.

The first week, a drunken noodles dish was being offered. Now through Aug. 23, diners can get a banh mi sandwich with grilled pork. From Aug. 24 through Aug. 30, he’ll serve okonomiyaki savory pancake with charred octopus.

And from Aug. 31 to Sept. 6, he’ll serve pupusa made with spiced pork shoulder and chicharrones. For details, visit thisiscampfire.com.

