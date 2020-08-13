Acclaimed L.A. chef Eric Bost to lead kitchen at Carlsbad’s Jeune et Jolie

In May, one of the fastest-rising young restaurants in Los Angeles, Auburn, announced its permanent closure due to the pandemic. But L.A.'s loss will soon be San Diego’s gain.

Eric Bost, the chef and owner of Auburn, has been hired to lead the kitchen at one of San Diego County’s most acclaimed young restaurants, Jeune et Jolie in Carlsbad. Bost replaces founding chef Andrew Bachelier, who stepped down in June because he wanted to find a job that allowed him more time at home with his growing family.

In the 12 months it was open on Melrose Avenue near Hollywood, Auburn racked up a mountain of critical praise. It was named to GQ Magazine’s Best New Restaurants in America 2020 list, and Eater LA named it to its Most Exciting New Restaurants list. It was also nominated for a 2020 James Beard Award in the category of restaurant design. During the pandemic, the tasting menu-only restaurant switched to a family meal-style menu, but Bost told Eater L.A. in April that he feared the high-end fine dining concept wouldn’t succeed in a post-pandemic L.A. economy.

Jeune et Jolie, which opened in December 2018 at 2659 State St., has its own slate of honors. In November, it was named to Esquire Magazine’s list of the 22 best new restaurants in America. And in December, it was named 2019 Restaurant of the Year by the San Diego Union-Tribune and Eater San Diego. Its 4-year-old sister restaurant in Carlsbad, Campfire, was also honored last year with a Michelin Bib Gourmand award.

When the pandemic hit, Jeune owner John Resnick closed the restaurant and didn’t reopen until mid-June as an all-outdoor tasting-menu eatery, with a tree-lined dining area in the restaurant’s former parking lot.

Although fighting to survive the pandemic and losing Bachelier has been difficult, Resnick said having the opportunity to bring in Bost has been a silver lining.

“In our restaurants, we aim to learn and to grow each and every day. Even in the midst of all that 2020 has wrought, that fundamental value remains core to who we are,” Resnick said in a statement. “Eric is incredibly talented to be sure, but it is his optimism, his compassion for others, and his desire to grow and continually learn that I find so inspiring. I can’t begin to express how grateful I am that in the midst of this global maelstrom, the fates have aligned to bring us together, and I simply cannot wait to see where we go from here.”

A graduate of the Culinary Institute of America and business school, Bost has worked in some of the world’s top restaurants. His résumé includes time at Alain Ducasse au Plaza Athénée and Les Ambassadeurs at the Hôtel de Crillon, both in Paris. He was chef de cuisine at Restaurant Guy Savoy in Las Vegas when it received two Michelin stars in 2008 and was soon appointed as the restaurant’s executive chef, where he maintained its previous ratings and more. In 2010, he opened Guy Savoy Singapore, which has been consistently rated as one of the nation’s top restaurants in the years since. And in 2016, he made his mark in L.A. as the executive chef of the hugely popular L.A. restaurant-bakery-cafe République. Three years later, he built Auburn from the ground up.

“Joining Jeune et Jolie as its executive chef, I’m truly excited to work alongside John Resnick and his team,” Bost said in a statement. “Since Auburn, I’ve been striving to surround myself with vibrant and highly engaging individuals who are genuinely focused on offering a warm and thoughtful experience and are committed to constantly dig deeper. Through our conversations over the course of the summer, I’ve become convinced that this team is exactly that.”

Bost is now in the process of relocating with his family to Carlsbad, with the goal of joining the kitchen team in mid-September. He plans to carry on the restaurant’s ethos of working with local farms, fishermen and protein suppliers. He said his new menu will be vegetable and seafood-focused with a focus on well-edited and well-executed flavors.

“At Jeune et Jolie, I’m confident that we’ll continue to evolve and progress together well into the future, and I’m truly looking forward to helping define how the restaurant grows moving forward,” he said. “I’m certainly appreciative of the opportunity to lead the culinary team and contribute to such a special place. It’s an exciting transition and I look forward to hitting the ground running very soon.”