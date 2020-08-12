Copyright © 2020, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Restaurants

Arlo restaurant debuts at Town and Country resort in Mission Valley

An artist's rendering of the interior of Arlo restaurant
An artist’s rendering of the interior of Arlo restaurant, which will open later this month at the Town and Country resort in Mission Valley.
(Courtesy photo)
By Pam Kragen
Aug. 12, 2020
6 AM
On Aug. 12, Arlo restaurant opened at the Town and Country resort in Mission Valley, which is in the midst of a four-year, $70 million makeover. The hotel’s renovation will finish up this fall and construction of a residential project on the Town and Country property will be complete in 2022.

Helmed by executive chef Josh Mouzakes, Arlo will serve a California cuisine menu of scratch-made dishes prepared with local ingredients. Until a public health order banning indoor dining lifts, the restaurant will serve customers on its patio. Town and Country is halfway through a massive revamp that began with the renovation of the 50-year-old hotel at 500 Hotel Circle N.

From 2014 to 2018, Mouzakes worked as a chef de cuisine in fine dining and as executive banquet chef at the Hotel del Coronado, then he spent the past two years as an executive chef at the JW Marriott hotel in Houston. Previously he worked at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas.

Arlo’s menu will feature fresh seafood, grilled and smoked meats, flatbreads and vegetable dishes. The centerpiece of Mouzakes’ kitchen will be a custom-build wood-fired oven. The bar program will feature San Diego-brewed craft beers and wines from San Diego and Baja’s Valle de Guadalupe.

“I am beyond excited for the launch of Arlo,” Mouzakes said. “It’s a blank canvas with endless possibilities.”

For more information, visit towncountry.com/dine.

Pam Kragen

Pam Kragen is a feature writer who specializes in writing human interest, dining, theater and opera stories. She joined The San Diego Union-Tribune staff in October 2012 after 27 years at the North County Times, where she served as the Arts & Features Editor, as well as the paper’s longtime arts writer and theater/opera critic. She is the president and co-founder of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from San Diego State University and completed fellowships in theater criticism at the University of Southern California and opera/classical music criticism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She reports from the U-T’s North County office in San Marcos.

