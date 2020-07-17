Blade 1936 earns international honor, and Pacific Breeze Cafe offers outdoor dinner

Blade 1936, the authentic Italian restaurant that opened last September in Oceanside’s historic 1936-era Blade-Tribune newspaper building, has earned an international honor for its Neopolitan-style pizzas.

It was named the 20th California restaurant, and 10th in Southern California, to become a certified member of the Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana. The certification means the restaurant’s pizza program, overseen by Blade co-founder and pizzaiolo John Carlo Ferraiuolo, meets the international standards of true, traditional Neopolitan pizza. This includes the sourcing of ingredients, dough-preparation and fermentation, presentation and cooking temperature.

For social distancing reasons, an expanded outdoor patio seating area has been installed and family meals and affordable lunch specials are being offered. Blade 1936 is a collaboration between founding partners Maro Cassineri, Ferraiuolo and local chef Danilo “DJ” Tangalin. Blade 1936 is at 401 Seagaze Drive, Oceanside. Visit blade1936.com.



Pacific Breeze Cafe introduces outdoor dinner service

Pacifica Breeze Cafe, the all-outdoor casual sister eatery of nearby Pacifica Del Mar restaurant in the Del Mar Plaza shopping center, has introduced dinner service for the first time to appeal to quarantine-weary diners.

Blade 1936 in Oceanside has built a tented outdoor dining room in an adjacent parking lot due to a county public health order that closed all restaurant dining rooms through the end of the month. (Courtesy photo)

Previously open only for casual breakfast and lunch options, Pacifica Breeze is now offering dinner service starting at 4 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays, featuring tacos, burgers, salads and half-size portions of Pacifica Del Mar classics, including sea bass, scallops and seared ahi, as well as full bar service.

It’s on the Plaza’s second floor at 1555 Camino Del Mar. Visit pacificadelmar.com/breeze-cafe.