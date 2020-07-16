Flurry of new restaurants open countywide, despite dining room shutdown order

Opening a restaurant is one of the riskiest of business ventures, but opening in the middle of a pandemic takes nerves of steel. That hasn’t stopped several local entrepreneurs from debuting new eateries around San Diego County this month.

Eggies, a walk-up brunch concept developed by Rise & Shine Restaurant Group, has opened in three locations around the county since May. The takeout-only restaurants serve egg-, poultry- and meat-based breakfast sandwiches, jarred French toast and potato hash side dishes and cooked-to-order churros. Open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, the locations are at 707 G St. in East Village and 2400 Historic Decatur Road, Suite 103, in Liberty Station, as well as the newest location that opened just last week, at 4465 Mission Blvd. in Pacific Beach. Visit eggies.com.

Switchboard Restaurant & Bar opened Thursday in Hilton Tapestry’s new The Fin Hotel at 131 S. Coast Highway in Oceanside. Named for the telephone switchboard office that once occupied the same location during World War II, Switchboard serves Hawaiian-inspired fare. Specialties include Korean loco moco, chicken curry katsu sandwich, Auntie Pua’s char siu pulled pork sandwich, malasadas doughnuts and banana lumpia. Until county public health officials OK the reopening of restaurant dining rooms, Switchboard is doing takeout only. Visit theswitchboardrestaurant.com.

A strawberry tart at newly opened Monti’s Munchies in Hillcrest. (Courtesy photo)

Monti’s Munchies, a vegan-friendly bakery cafe run by Montana Donahue, held its grand opening Friday in Hillcrest. Donahue started her Munchies business in high school as a catering service to raise money to feed the homeless. After working for many years in restaurants and bakeries, she opened her own restaurant, which she says offers a friendly, welcoming alternative to the negativity in the world right now. The shop sells breakfast sandwiches, toasts and bagels, sandwiches and fruit bowls. Baked goods, including vegan and gluten-free items, include cinnamon rolls, cookies, muffins, tarts and brownies. There are also gluten-free baked dog treats. The shop also sells jewelry and other products made by local artisans, and it offers pop-up art shows. Located at 312 University Ave., it’s now open for outdoor dining and takeout. Visit instagram.com/montismunchies/.

Phil’s BBQ, a San Diego institution since 1998 with seven local locations, opened its first restaurant outside San Diego County last week in Temecula. Due to social-distancing orders, the new location is only offering takeout services until health orders lift. The new location is at 40830 Winchester Road. Visit philsbbq.net.