Lumi by Akira Back opens after construction, pandemic delays

After months of delays caused by the pandemic and construction issues, the long-anticipated rooftop restaurant Lumi by Akira Back restaurant has opened at the historic 1887 Grand Pacific Hotel in downtown San Diego.

Opened by San Diego’s RMD hospitalty group, Lumi is the latest in a global collection of 16 eponymous restaurants from the South Korean-born Michelin-starred chef Akira Back.

The dining deck at Lumi by Akira Back in downtown San Diego, which opened June 23. (Courtesy of Zack Benson)

It specializes in innovative Japanese fare with Nikkei and Korean influences. The menu features sushi, nigiri and sashimi as well as specialties like corazon skewers, rock shrimp tempura, salmon ceviche, and Spanish mackerel tiradito.

RMD says Lumi serves the largest selection of top-tier whiskies in San Diego, as well as Back’s name-brand sake and and cocktails. Lumi is at 366 Fifth Ave. Visit lumirooftop.com.