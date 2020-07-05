Smokin J’s BBQ in Poway set to expand

A week after Smokin J’s BBQ opened its doors in Poway last November, a citywide water contamination problem closed down the fledgling business for several days. Then the pandemic arrived in March, further challenging the quick-service outlet launched by brothers Josh and Jeremy George near Old Poway Park.

Yet despite the two public health crises, the George brothers are expanding. Their business has been so successful that they’ve leased an adjacent commercial space to open a 32-seat indoor dining room and an additional patio to seat 50 more. The expansion will also accommodate a new 20-foot custom-built meat smoker and walk-in fridge to handle a larger inventory of ingredients.

Jeremy is the restaurant’s pitmaster and Josh, a world champion wheelchair racer, is in charge of marketing and customer service. Their takeout-style restaurant and catering business serves brisket, pulled pork, baby back ribs, chicken and pork belly slow-smoked over a red oak fire. There are also sandwiches, burgers, burnt ends, beans, mac ‘n’ cheese, slaw and other sides and a house-made barbecue sauce.

The business is at 14035 Midland Road in Poway. Visit smokinjsrealbbq.com/.