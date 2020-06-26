Craft & Commerce is back with a fast food twist

After its closure due to COVID-19, Little Italy eatery Craft & Commerce has reopened its doors — but the menu looks a little different.

The themed, pop-up menu is a “tribute to fast food fan-favorites, and features a curated selection of items representing the golden age of guilty pleasure,” according to a press release. Many of the limited-time offerings aim to remind customers of their orders at fast food chains, with similar names but higher-quality ingredients.

The Craft-fil-A slider is inspired by Chick-fil-A, a chain known for its chicken sandwiches. (Courtesy of Katalyst PR)

Its value menu includes a “Craft-fil-A” slider, “WienerSchmidtzel” kosher chilli queso dog and “Hawt Dawgs on a Stick” bacon wrapped corn dog. “C&C Fried Chicken” buckets come in three flavors; the fried chicken is also offered as a combo meal deal.

Vegetarians can enjoy the bootleg “Superiority Burger” and “Jack in the Crack” tacos, which can both be made vegan on request. Specialty milkshakes, slushies and cocktails are also on hand, along with a beer and wine selection.

Jack In The Crack tacos are made with soyrizo. (Courtesy of Katalyst PR)

For those missing the original menu, six Craft & Commerce customer favorites are still available: its signature burger, citrus avocado salad, C&C chopped salad, throwback bone marrow, brussels sprouts and mac ‘n’ cheese. The full menu can be viewed on Craft & Commerce’s website at craft-commerce.com.

The restaurant, located at 675 West Beech St. in Little Italy, is open Wednesdays through Sundays, from 5 p.m. to midnight. Reservations can be made online at opentable.com/r/craft-and-commerce-san-diego.

The interior of Craft & Commerce, located in Little Italy (Courtesy of Katalyst PR)

Craft & Commerce belongs to the Consortium Holdings family. CH Projects has also reopened its local eateries Born & Raised, Ironside, J & Tony’s Discount Cured Meats and Negroni Warehouse, Invigatorium, and Underbelly. Tiki bar False Idol opens on Saturday, and brunch hotspot Morning Glory is expected to return next month.