Restaurants

Speakeasy-style Italian eatery Garibaldi reopens in downtown

A selection of dishes at Garibaldi, a new speakeasy-style restaurant/bar at the Intercontinental San Diego hotel.
(Courtesy photo)
By Pam Kragen
June 25, 2020
5:14 AM
Garibaldi, the new speakeasy-style Italian restaurant/bar at the InterContinental San Diego hotel, was only officially in business five days before social distancing orders forced it to close in mid-March.

The Sardinian-inspired restaurant helmed by executive chef Amy DiBiase reopened on June 5.

Indoor and outdoor dining is now available by reservation only from 5:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and from 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

There’s a two-hour time limit on tables and parking. Visit catchgaribaldi.com.

