Speakeasy-style Italian eatery Garibaldi reopens in downtown
Garibaldi, the new speakeasy-style Italian restaurant/bar at the InterContinental San Diego hotel, was only officially in business five days before social distancing orders forced it to close in mid-March.
The Sardinian-inspired restaurant helmed by executive chef Amy DiBiase reopened on June 5.
Indoor and outdoor dining is now available by reservation only from 5:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and from 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
There’s a two-hour time limit on tables and parking. Visit catchgaribaldi.com.
Sign up for the Pacific Insider newsletter
PACIFIC magazine delivers the latest restaurant and bar openings, festivals and top concerts, every Tuesday.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Pacific San Diego.