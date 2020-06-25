Speakeasy-style Italian eatery Garibaldi reopens in downtown

Garibaldi, the new speakeasy-style Italian restaurant/bar at the InterContinental San Diego hotel, was only officially in business five days before social distancing orders forced it to close in mid-March.

The Sardinian-inspired restaurant helmed by executive chef Amy DiBiase reopened on June 5.

Indoor and outdoor dining is now available by reservation only from 5:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and from 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

There’s a two-hour time limit on tables and parking. Visit catchgaribaldi.com.