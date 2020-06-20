TownHall Public House is back in Vista

For Vista restaurateurs Roger and Aaron Browning, the third time may be the charm for the property they own at 230 S. Santa Fe Ave. in Vista.

The Brownings purchased a shuttered former bank branch at the location and in 2015 turned it into a Vista branch of their successful Oceanside sit-down restaurant, The Flying Pig. But the mid-priced, sit-down dining concept didn’t work with Vista residents. So in August of last year, they re-branded it as TownHall Public House, a more affordable, comfort food-focused eatery with expanded beer taps.

Unfortunately TownHall never took off with Vistans, either, so the Brownings closed it in January of this year and put the building up for sale. When a planned sale fell through in March as the pandemic took hold, they decided to reopen TownHall on May 18 for takeout-service only. When shutdown orders lifted last month, they added sit-down dinner service.

Aaron Browning said business has been steady as they reintroduce the concept to local customers, but she’s hopeful.