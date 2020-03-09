Ramen and sake bar expands to North County

Beshock Ramen & Sake Bar opened its doors Feb. 10 at The Shoppes at Carlsbad. Co-owners and childhood friends Masaki Yamauchi and Ayaka Ito launched their flagship concept in East Village in 2016, and with an international sister restaurant in Ayaka’s hometown of Nagoya, Japan, the North County location marks its third outpost.

The eatery’s ramen program will offer a lineup of traditional, fusion and vegan bowls. It will also have a sake program of hand-selected varietals that can be sampled in flights.

Open daily from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. 2525 El Camino Real, No. 211, Carlsbad. bechockramen.com