Restaurants

Ramen and sake bar expands to North County

Beshock Carlsbad 14.jpg
Architectural image of interior view of the Carlsbad location.
(Courtesy Beshock Ramen & Sake Bar)

Authentic Japanese eatery reveals an indoor/outdoor outpost within the The Shoppes at Carlsbad

By Carolina Gusman
March 9, 2020
1 PM
Beshock Ramen & Sake Bar opened its doors Feb. 10 at The Shoppes at Carlsbad. Co-owners and childhood friends Masaki Yamauchi and Ayaka Ito launched their flagship concept in East Village in 2016, and with an international sister restaurant in Ayaka’s hometown of Nagoya, Japan, the North County location marks its third outpost.

The eatery’s ramen program will offer a lineup of traditional, fusion and vegan bowls. It will also have a sake program of hand-selected varietals that can be sampled in flights.

Open daily from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. 2525 El Camino Real, No. 211, Carlsbad. bechockramen.com

Carolina Gusman
Carolina Gusman writes for The San Diego Union-Tribune.
