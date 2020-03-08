Want to dine in a forest-inspired restaurant? Soon you can in Torrey Pines

Puffer Malarkey Collective has announced the debut of its newest concept, Wood Yu, a lush forest-inspired eatery housed in a former office lobby space in the Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ Torrey Ridge Science Center in Torrey Pines.

Fusing flavors to create a new genre of Baja Asian street food, celebrity chef Brian Malarkey and Jordan Davis, culinary director, have crafted a playful menu of dishes like guacamole with shoyu (Japanese for soy sauce), poke tostadas, carne asada spring rolls, bao bun tacos and pork “al pastor” pad Thai.

The space features a curved banquette that flows to the outdoor dining area, and a central bar that serves breakfast and coffee in the morning and beer, wine and cocktails during lunch and happy hour. The indoor/outdoor seating can accommodate 160 people.

10578 Science Center Drive, San Diego. (858) 812-5555. woodyu.com