Hello, Handel’s! The homemade ice cream shop has opened in Carmel Valley

Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream debuted in Del Mar Highlands Town Center mid-February.

Named in National Geographic’s “The 10 Best of Everything” Guide for Travelers and the book “Everybody Loves Ice Cream” as one of the best ice creams in the world, the 500-square-foot serving and production space will feature eight walk-up counters, a custom mural and more than 100 flavors of homemade ice cream and yogurt.

This is Handel’s 50th ice cream parlor to open nationally and its third location in San Diego County, with stores in Carlsbad and Encinitas. The company began in 1945 by Alice Handel, who began serving ice cream out of her husband’s gas station in Youngstown, Ohio.

Open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. 12843 El Camino Real, Suite 108, San Diego. handelsicecream.com