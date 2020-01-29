Copyright © 2020, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Restaurants

American Pizza Manufacturing brings home-cooked goodness back to the dinner table

121119 APM Facade Mockup v2
American Pizza Manufacturing is slated to open in late February in La Jolla.
(Courtesy rendering)

Owner and operator Andrew Melone delivers a reimagined dining concept that honors the traditions of family meal time

By Carolina Gusman
Jan. 29, 2020
7 PM
American Pizza Manufacturing, a new dining concept, is slated to open late February in La Jolla.

Owned and operated by SoCal native Andrew Melone, APM will sell wholesome bake-at-home-in-minutes meals — pizza, pasta, salads and desserts kits — all designed with the purpose of bringing families back to the dinner table.

Malone’s love for the bake-at-home experience led him to become an early investor in the award-winning Chicago-based HomeMade Pizza Company, which made Oprah’s list of the “50 Best Pizzas in America.”

Melone will now introduce a re-imagined version of the former take-and-bake pizza chain to San Diego. The “manufactory” will use a simple four-ingredient dough with locally sourced (organic when possible) produce for their scratch-made recipes. Customers can order online, by phone or walk-in counter service, or with a custom app.

Home delivery will be available for select neighborhoods.

7402 La Jolla Blvd., La Jolla. americanpizzamfg.com

Carolina Gusman
Carolina Gusman writes for The San Diego Union-Tribune.
