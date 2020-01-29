American Pizza Manufacturing brings home-cooked goodness back to the dinner table

American Pizza Manufacturing, a new dining concept, is slated to open late February in La Jolla.

Owned and operated by SoCal native Andrew Melone, APM will sell wholesome bake-at-home-in-minutes meals — pizza, pasta, salads and desserts kits — all designed with the purpose of bringing families back to the dinner table.

Malone’s love for the bake-at-home experience led him to become an early investor in the award-winning Chicago-based HomeMade Pizza Company, which made Oprah’s list of the “50 Best Pizzas in America.”

Melone will now introduce a re-imagined version of the former take-and-bake pizza chain to San Diego. The “manufactory” will use a simple four-ingredient dough with locally sourced (organic when possible) produce for their scratch-made recipes. Customers can order online, by phone or walk-in counter service, or with a custom app.

Home delivery will be available for select neighborhoods.

7402 La Jolla Blvd., La Jolla. americanpizzamfg.com