Happy anniversary to these 3 San Diego restaurants!

Powerhaus Wholesome Pizza & Eats in Pacific Beach is hosting a one-year anniversary party and to celebrate the event, the pizzeria is offering 50 percent off all pizzas. Noon to 2:30 p.m. Saturday. 1550 Garnet Ave., San Diego. (858) 886-7666. powerhauspizza.com

Powerhaus Wholesome Pizza & Eats will offer 50 percent off all pizzas in honor of its anniversary. (simonkr / Getty Images)

Gravity Heights is turning one-year-old and the Sorrento Mesa brewery and restaurant is celebrating by throwing an epic Anniversary/Super Bowl Tailgate Party. There will be tailgating in the front lot and the big game will be shown on multiple large screens. Guests can bring the entire family and order from the grill (choice of burgers, hot dogs or brisket with sides for $10), hang out in the beer garden, or dine off their regular menu. They’ll even have a bounce house for kids. The brew team will unveil Gravity Heights’ anniversary beer, One More Trip, an extremely crisp and dry Triple IPA overloaded with ekuanot, citra and azacca, that emits aromas of dank tropical fruit, fresh citrus and berries. Opens at 10 a.m. for brunch, with the Super Bowl menu at 3 p.m. Feb. 2. 9920 Pacific Heights Blvd., San Diego. GravityHeights.com

Outdoor dining area at Gravity Heights. (Courtesy photo)

The Smoking Goat will celebrate its 10th anniversary on the day the restaurant opened its doors 10 years ago, Feb. 19. To mark the momentous occasion, chef/owner Fred Piehl will serve a special three-course dinner offering your choice of appetizer, entree and dessert from the regular menu. Staple items include escargots à la bourguigonne served with garlic and herb butter and toasted sourdough, 14-ounce Bone-in New York Strip, duckfat truffle fries dusted with Pecorino Romano cheese, plus the namesake Goat Cheese Cheesecake. The evening also includes complimentary birthday sweets and a glass of bubbly for all guests. Reservations are now being accepted. 3408 30th St., San Diego. (619) 955-5295. thesmokinggoatrestaurant.com