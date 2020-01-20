Copyright © 2020, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Restaurants

Sad news: these San Diego restaurants are no more

Chefs Dads Tangalin
Chef Danilo “DJ” Tangalin of Gaya Gaya restaurant, with the Filipino Kare-Kare dish inspired by his dad.
(Eduardo Contreras / The San Diego Union-Tribune)
By Michael James Rocha
Lori WeisbergCarolina GusmanEater San Diego
Jan. 20, 2020
6:29 AM
Share

Gaya Gaya, Donovan’s, McCormick & Schmick’s, Maestoso and Saigon on Fifth have recently shut their doors.

A rent increase and the minimum wage hike led to the year-end closing of Gaya Gaya, the latest culinary venture by Filipino chef Danilo ‘DJ’ Tangalin. In a Facebook post from New Year’s Day, Tangalin stated that his “dream is not dead, and we will soon be looking for a new home, something small and manageable. We will be on the lookout for venues to do occasional pop-ups as well.” — MICHAEL JAMES ROCHA

Gaya Gaya on Miramar Road was the latest project by chef Danilo “DJ” Tangalin.
Gaya Gaya on Miramar Road was the latest project by chef Danilo “DJ” Tangalin.
(Photo by Aleya Zenieris )

After a 20-year run in the UTC area, Donovan’s steakhouse abruptly closed its doors the last weekend of December. Ownership cited what it says is the rising cost of doing business in California as a factor. Its sister restaurant in downtown San Diego, however, remains open for business. — LORI WEISBERG

Advertisement

McCormick & Schmick’s, the high-end seafood restaurant that has been a fixture in the downtown San Diego Omni hotel since 2004, suddenly closed its doors on New Year’s Day. Landry’s Inc., which acquired the McCormick & Schmick’s chain in 2011, would not discuss the closure but offered a statement from chief operating officer Howard Cole, who said: “Due to the natural expiration of our management agreement, McCormick & Schmick’s, located in the Omni San Diego Hotel in San Diego, CA, ceased operations on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. We value our employees, their dedication to our company and are working to relocate them.” — LORI WEISBERG

Maestoso modern Italian restaurant in Hillcrest
The dining counter inside Maestoso, a 60-seat modern Italian restaurant opening March 15 in Hillcrest.
(Dalila Ercolani )

Maestoso, which debuted in 2018 at The Hub in Hillcrest, closed its doors at the end of 2019. Landlord issues may be at the forefront, but the good news is that it may be reopening in a new neighborhood. — EATER SAN DIEGO

The Yelp community reported that Saigon on Fifth in Hillcrest has folded. “Permanently Closed” is posted on Saigon’s Facebook page. CAROLINA GUSMAN

RestaurantsEat | Drink
Newsletter
Sign up for the Pacific Insider newsletter
Michael James Rocha
Follow Us
Michael James Rocha is the arts and entertainment editor. He oversees coverage of pop music, classical music, visual art, theater, dance, things to do and dining both for online and print. Rocha started his career at The San Diego Union-Tribune in December 1997 as a features page designer. He eventually became the features design editor, managing a staff of 15 designers and 17 features sections. Through the years, he has done stints as the front page designer, audience development editor and home decor editor. He previously wrote a monthly column on outdoor living, which focused on outdoor decor. Rocha graduated with a bachelor’s degree in communications (with an emphasis on print journalism) from California State University-Fullerton in 1994. He has worked as a reporter, copy editor, city editor and designer for numerous Southern California newspapers, including The Orange County Register, the San Gabriel Valley Tribune and the Ontario Daily Bulletin. He is one of the founding members of the Asian American Journalists Association’s San Diego chapter and served on the national AAJA board for many years. Until 2017, he taught an upper-level magazine journalism course at Point Loma Nazarene University, where he was an adjunct professor. He also loves dogs. 
Lori Weisberg
Follow Us
Lori Weisberg covers the tourism and hospitality industry, writing extensively about San Diego County hotels; restaurants; cruise ships; visitor attractions; air travel; and the convention center. A Southern California native and graduate of UCLA, she joined The San Diego Union-Tribune in 1980 and over the years has been awarded a number of fellowships in specialty reporting, multimedia and social media. She has regularly produced multimedia packages for the paper’s website and is able to shoot and edit video. Before joining the newspaper, she worked at the Vista Press and the Orange County Register.
Carolina Gusman
Follow Us
Carolina Gusman writes for The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Eater San Diego
More on the Subject
Advertisement