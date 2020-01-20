Sad news: these San Diego restaurants are no more

Gaya Gaya, Donovan’s, McCormick & Schmick’s, Maestoso and Saigon on Fifth have recently shut their doors.

A rent increase and the minimum wage hike led to the year-end closing of Gaya Gaya, the latest culinary venture by Filipino chef Danilo ‘DJ’ Tangalin. In a Facebook post from New Year’s Day, Tangalin stated that his “dream is not dead, and we will soon be looking for a new home, something small and manageable. We will be on the lookout for venues to do occasional pop-ups as well.” — MICHAEL JAMES ROCHA

Gaya Gaya on Miramar Road was the latest project by chef Danilo “DJ” Tangalin. (Photo by Aleya Zenieris )

After a 20-year run in the UTC area, Donovan’s steakhouse abruptly closed its doors the last weekend of December. Ownership cited what it says is the rising cost of doing business in California as a factor. Its sister restaurant in downtown San Diego, however, remains open for business. — LORI WEISBERG

McCormick & Schmick’s, the high-end seafood restaurant that has been a fixture in the downtown San Diego Omni hotel since 2004, suddenly closed its doors on New Year’s Day. Landry’s Inc., which acquired the McCormick & Schmick’s chain in 2011, would not discuss the closure but offered a statement from chief operating officer Howard Cole, who said: “Due to the natural expiration of our management agreement, McCormick & Schmick’s, located in the Omni San Diego Hotel in San Diego, CA, ceased operations on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. We value our employees, their dedication to our company and are working to relocate them.” — LORI WEISBERG

The dining counter inside Maestoso, a 60-seat modern Italian restaurant opening March 15 in Hillcrest. (Dalila Ercolani )

Maestoso, which debuted in 2018 at The Hub in Hillcrest, closed its doors at the end of 2019. Landlord issues may be at the forefront, but the good news is that it may be reopening in a new neighborhood. — EATER SAN DIEGO

The Yelp community reported that Saigon on Fifth in Hillcrest has folded. “Permanently Closed” is posted on Saigon’s Facebook page. — CAROLINA GUSMAN