Restaurant Week’s sweet spot? The $40 dinner

With over 180 participating restaurants countywide, two meals to choose from and nine price points, deciding where to go for San Diego Restaurant Week isn’t for the indecisive.

Should you try someplace new or return to an old favorite? Go for lunch or dinner? Relish the bargain or splurge?

We’re here to help. We’ve scoured the list, weighed all the options and have determined that the Restaurant Week sweet spot is the $40 dinner.

In that category you’ll find the most value and deliciousness for your buck, with such quality eateries as Provisional Kitchen at the Gaslamp’s Pendry hotel, North Park’s Jaynes Gastropub, One Door North, The Smoking Goat and Et Voilà, Harbor Island’s Island Prime, and Bankers Hill Bar + Restaurant, whose three-course menu includes lobster bisque, roasted salmon with porcini risotto and cabernet-braised short ribs with mac and cheese, broccolini, watercress and crispy shallots.

Several $40 restaurants also offer wine deals, like Provisional’s $15 wine pairings, Et Voilà's $18 option, and Jake’s Del Mar’s $30 wine bottle specials. Sweet.

San Diego Restaurant Week

Sunday through Jan. 26. Various restaurants. $10-$25 multi-course lunches; $20-$60 dinners. sandiegorestaurantweek.com