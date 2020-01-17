Copyright © 2020, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Restaurants

Restaurant Week’s sweet spot? The $40 dinner

The spectacular pan roasted salmon in spicy green curry broth is one of the $40 dinner menu choices at Island Prime during Restaurant Week.
The spectacular pan roasted salmon in spicy green curry broth is one of the $40 dinner menu choices at Island Prime during Restaurant Week.
(Michele Parente photo)

The biannual multi-course event held at more than 180 restaurants countywide begins Sunday. Should you try someplace new or return to an old favorite? Go for lunch or dinner? Relish the bargain or splurge? We’re here to help.

By Michele Parente
Jan. 17, 2020
10:20 AM
Share

With over 180 participating restaurants countywide, two meals to choose from and nine price points, deciding where to go for San Diego Restaurant Week isn’t for the indecisive.

Should you try someplace new or return to an old favorite? Go for lunch or dinner? Relish the bargain or splurge?

We’re here to help. We’ve scoured the list, weighed all the options and have determined that the Restaurant Week sweet spot is the $40 dinner.

In that category you’ll find the most value and deliciousness for your buck, with such quality eateries as Provisional Kitchen at the Gaslamp’s Pendry hotel, North Park’s Jaynes Gastropub, One Door North, The Smoking Goat and Et Voilà, Harbor Island’s Island Prime, and Bankers Hill Bar + Restaurant, whose three-course menu includes lobster bisque, roasted salmon with porcini risotto and cabernet-braised short ribs with mac and cheese, broccolini, watercress and crispy shallots.

Advertisement

Several $40 restaurants also offer wine deals, like Provisional’s $15 wine pairings, Et Voilà's $18 option, and Jake’s Del Mar’s $30 wine bottle specials. Sweet.

San Diego Restaurant Week

Sunday through Jan. 26. Various restaurants. $10-$25 multi-course lunches; $20-$60 dinners. sandiegorestaurantweek.com

Provisional Kitchen’s pistachio-crusted veal Milanese is just one reason why the downtown San Diego eatery should be on your short list for Restaurant Week.
Provisional Kitchen’s pistachio-crusted veal Milanese is just one reason why the downtown San Diego eatery should be on your short list for Restaurant Week.
(Courtesy photo)

RestaurantsEat | Drink Things To DoEvents
Newsletter
Sign up for the Pacific Insider newsletter
Michele Parente
Follow Us
Michele Parente is the Dining, Wine + Lifestyle reporter for The San Diego Union-Tribune. Her areas of expertise include the Valle de Guadalupe wine region, fashion, television, women’s issues and coverage of aging, such as the impact of Alzheimer’s and dementia and family caregiving. Michele is the former Sunday and features editor, where she oversaw profiles, special projects, such as the Legacy of WWII and in-depth reports on a variety of topics. She joined the U-T in 2003, supervising coverage areas that have included features, fashion, TV, Food, Consumer Health and Arts & Entertainment. Previously, Michele was the assistant features editor at The Oregonian, in Portland, as well as the Portland City Hall reporter. She spent 10 years at New York Newsday as a reporter on the crime, education, state legislature and New York City Hall beats. She was part of a team that won the 1992 Pulitzer Prize for Spot News Reporting. A native New Yorker, Michele received her B.A. in political science and Italian Literature at UC Berkeley. In 1980, she studied at L’Università di Urbino, in Italy. One of her life’s goals is to make her way through each of the world’s great wine regions.
More on the Subject
Advertisement