Two San Diego eateries make OpenTable’s 20 Best New Restaurants list

Fort Oak restaurant in Mission Hills and Gravity Heights restaurant/brewery in Sorrento Mesa have been named to OpenTable’s list of the 20 Best New Restaurants of 2019. They were the only San Diego County restaurants to make the list.

Released last week by the restaurant reservations and ratings app OpenTable.com, the list included just two other new California restaurants: Auburn in West Hollywood and HOM Italian Eatery in Woodland Hills.

New restaurants or concepts on OpenTable’s network that opened in 2019 and met a minimum number of reviews qualified for consideration. Those restaurants were then sorted according to their overall rating. The 20 restaurants were not ranked in any order.

Fort Oak restaurant/bar includes a modern dining room and kitchen, at left, and a stand-alone bar constructed inside an historic auto dealership building at Fort Stockton Drive and Hawk Street in Mission Hills. (jim sullivan / Jim Sullivan)

Advertisement

Fort Oak Restaurant was opened last January in Mission Hills by the Trust Restaurant Group. Built partially inside a historic Ford auto dealership, the elegant restaurant is named both for its location at 1101 Fort Stockton Drive and the red oak used in chef Brad Wise’s wood-fired oven. The restaurant has 168 seats, including 23 at the bar and 16 at the chef’s counter and raw bar.

On OpenTable, Fort Oak earned a recommendation from 91 percent of the 365 diners who posted reviews. It earned nearly 4.5 stars out of a possible 5 and diners praised it as a neighborhood gem, a good date night spot and a foodie destination.

Gravity Heights also opened last January, in Sorrento Mesa. The 12,000-square-foot indoor/outdoor restaurant and bar is the first brewery project from San Diego’s Whisknladle Hospitality group. The restaurant has a diverse beer selection and a globally inspired menu to serve the multi-ethnic community of tech workers at Qualcomm and other nearby technology companies. It includes a 5,000-square-foot beer garden, a game room and play lot for children. It’s at 9920 Pacific Heights Blvd.

Ninety-eight percent of diners who filed OpenTable reviews of Gravity Heights recommended it to others. It earned 4.5 out of a possible 5 stars and was praised for its great beer, casual atmosphere and suitability for a good business meal.

Advertisement

For the full list, visit opentable.com/lists/best-new-restaurants-2019.

