Where to take your pup out to eat

For the adventurous pup: Anthony’s Fish Grotto

Overall vibe: Anthony’s patio seating offers a breathtaking view of its own private lake, which includes fountains and small waterfalls, as well as lush greenery. The space is calm, serene and inviting for everyone, including pups. (During the summer months, the server told me that there are days when every type of dog breed is present.)

Menu offerings: Anthony’s Fish Grotto dishes up a plate of salmon, rice and veggies in two sizes for both large and small dogs ($5.95 and $3.95, respectively).

Watch out for: Ducks. The lake is beautiful, but attracts many ducks (like, dozens) who may wander up to your table. However, if they begin to bug you and your pup, ask your server to feed them duck food.

As you digest: Take your dog on a walk around Lake Murray or hike at Cowles Mountain.

9530 Murray Drive, La Mesa, anthonysfishgrotto.com