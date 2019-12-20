Copyright © 2020, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Restaurants

Sycuan steakhouse earns prestigious rating, Rincon brewery at Harrah’s SoCal rebrands

Bull & Bourbon, Sycuan’s signature steakhouse, is glamorous and contemporary.
(Courtesy photo)

Sycuan Casino and Resort’s snazzy Bull and Bourbon snags a AAA Four Diamond award, while the first certified Native American-owned brewery gets a new name, and beer line-up

By Michele Parente
Dec. 20, 2019
6:17 AM
Bull and Bourbon, Sycuan Casino Resort’s new steakhouse, has earned the prestigious AAA Four Diamond rating, joining an exclusive club of only three casino steakhouses in the San Diego region with the designation.

Bull and Bourbon, which is operated by Las Vegas-based Clique Hospitality, scored the AAA honor in its first year, having opened in March as part of Sycuan’s $260 million expansion. Sycuan’s new 302-room hotel resort received AAA’s Four Diamond hotel rating in August.

The steakhouse, which features an open kitchen with wood-fire Santa Maria grills, a beef dry-aging room and considerable selection of single-barrel and other high-end bourbons, became the third area casino steakhouse to be cited by AAA. Pechanga Resort & Casino’s Great Oak Steakhouse and Viejas Casino & Resort’s Grove Steakhouse also have Four Diamond ratings.

According to AAA, “Diamond Ratings for restaurants represent a combination of the overall food, service, décor and ambiance offered by the establishment. ... A Four Diamond restaurant provides distinctive fine dining, creatively prepared, skillfully served ... amid upscale ambiance.”

In addition to Sycuan, the San Diego region casino hotels with AAA Four Diamond awards are: Barona Resort & Casino; Pala Casino Spa & Resort; Pechanga; and Viejas’ sister property, Willows Hotel & Spa.

In other casino news, the Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians has rebranded its craft brewery adjacent to Harrah’s Resort Southern California. SR76 Beerworks, Southern California’s first certified Native American brewery on tribal land, is now known as Rincon Reservation Road Brewery, or 3R Brewery.

After a refresh, the brewery’s tasting room will reopen to the public on Jan. 30 and will serve four new signature brews. According to a news release, each bears a connection to the tribe’s history: Oasis Blond Ale, for a “sanctuary of hidden beauty on Rincon Reservation;” Rez Dog Hefeweizen, “in honor of the many reservation dogs;” Red Rattler Amber Ale, for the Red Diamond Rattle Snake that “has made its home on Rincon Reservation for 14,000 years;” and Chief IPA, because “there can only be one chief (it) embodies what it means to be number one.”

The newly rebranded Rincon Reservation Road Brewery offers four new craft beers.
(Courtesy photo)

Michele Parente
