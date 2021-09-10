Our favorite San Diego gourmet ice cream shops

An’s Dry Cleaning, which serves Italian gelato, has kept the dry cleaner theme in its décor. There are ironing boards used as tables and clothes hung on the walls, plus flavors are grouped as “fabrics.”



Known for: A semi-confusing name. The gelato shop kept the name of the building’s previous tenant, a dry cleaner, as a nod to its roots. An’s also encourages customers to take “flavor tours” before ordering by trying a sample of each.



Popular flavors: An’s rotates its flavors regularly, but there’s always a mix of vegan and non-vegan flavors. When I went, the flavors offered were vegan Strawberry Meyer Lemon, vegan Coconut Orange Passionfruit, Olive Oil Rosemary and Dulce de Leche Churro.



What I tried: Had to go with the most unique offering on the menu, so the Olive Oil Rosemary was my choice. They topped off the scoop with a sprinkle of Hawaiian black volcanic salt to bring out the rosemary flavor. The ice cream was subtle and not overpowering at all, but the olive oil and rosemary definitely came through.



Prices: Prices range from $5.20 for a short cup to about $12 for a pint.



(JI)