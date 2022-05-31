Two Oceanside business team up for new beer
The Lab Collaborative, a new restaurant in Oceanside, has teamed up with its neighbor South O Brewing Company to create its first Mexican-style lager: The Lab Cerveza.
While this is the first beer the two businesses have made together, turns out it isn’t the first time this duo has worked together. Twice a week, The Lab’s food truck sets up shop at South O Brewing.
Released earlier this month, The Lab Cerveza is available on The Lab Collaborative’s menu for the foreseeable future.
