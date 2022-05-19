Cheers to new beers from Karl Strauss, Second Chance and Ballast Point

Here’s a few new beers to keep on your radar.

Named after man’s best friend, Second Chance’s crisp and refreshing Buddy Lager is easy-to-drink and for a good cause. A portion of proceeds from this beer — from the self-proclaimed “pup-first, drink second” brewery — will be donated to local dog rescues. Four-packs are available at its North Park and Carmel Mountain Ranch locations.

Buddy Lager from Second Chance Beer Company (Second Chance Beer Company)

What’s cooler than a collaboration? Karl Strauss Brewing and Sierra Nevada Brewing teamed up to tackle a new sub-style of IPA: Cold IPA. The beer — fittingly named What’s Cooler Than Being Cool? — is available statewide, including Karl Strauss’ taprooms.

Summer came early! Last month, Ballast Point Brewing announced its seasonal release Watermelon Dorado Double IPA will now be available all year long. The bold-flavored brew, which has a 10% ABV, is available in cans and on tap at Ballast Point tasting rooms.

Watermelon Dorado from Ballast Point Brewing Co. (James Tran/Ballast Point)

