Societe Brewing hosts Queer Folk Unite celebratory market

Societe Brewing Company invites San Diegans to Queer Folk Unite, a celebratory market event full of creative vendors. The market is hosted in partnership with Queer San Diego, a local group focused on cultivating community for LGBTQ+ individuals, including hosting inclusive events.

Queer Folk Unite spotlights queer creators, who will set up booths in front of Societe’s tasting room and beer garden in Clairemont Mesa. Featured creations include handmade jewelry, inclusive clothing, tarot card decks, macramé, stained glass and food/drink items like Hawaiian snacks, vegan treats, coffee beans and tea.

The event is happening from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday and the tasting room will remain open during that time.

All proceeds from the market will be donated to Queer San Diego. Learn more about the nonprofit at instagram.com/queersandiego.