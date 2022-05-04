Novo Brazil Brewery expanding to Imperial Beach

Novo Brazil Brewing is expanding its footprint in San Diego — but sticking close to home.

The Chula Vista brewery announced it plans to open a new location in Imperial Beach. Novo’s founder Tiago Carniero said that they are very excited to join the neighborhood.

“We were one of the first breweries to really believe in the South Bay,” Carniero told The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Tiago Carniero, founder of Novo Brazil Brewing (Luis Meza)

With locations in Eastlake and National City, he noted “the piece that was missing was Imperial Beach.”

“South Bay is developing really fast — there wasn’t a lot of cool spots for people to go (before),” Carniero added. “No one was focused on creating a unique and new experience. So from the beginning, we built a really interesting relationship with the community.”

Carniero said that Novo acquired the property at 535 Florence St. at the beginning of 2021. While the pandemic put their plans on pause, construction is scheduled to start in June.

“I want to open as fast as we can, but my expectation is by the end of September,” Carniero said.

A variety pack of beers from Novo Brazil Brewing (Luis Meza)

The 7,500-square-foot space will hold a capacity of approximately 300 people. It will have a full kitchen on-site and a large outdoor patio with a picturesque view of the San Diego skyline. And, of course, plenty of its award-winning beer.

“We’re going to have a five-barrel brewing system and plan to brew some special batches specific for that location,” Carniero added.

While Novo is committed to its South Bay presence, the Brazilian-inspired brewery is also embarking on a global expansion program to increase international distribution. On May 3, there will be a ceremony held at Novo’s Brewpub at Otay Ranch Mall, where County Supervisor Nora Vargas will present a proclamation recognizing Novo’s recent achievements.

For details, follow @novobrazil on Instagram or visit novobrew.com.