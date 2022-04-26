San Diego Beer News Awards winners announced

The votes are in! The 2022 San Diego Beer News Awards, held at North Park Beer Co. on March 29, celebrated the best of local craft beer. From brewing techniques to tasting room aesthetics, honors were presented in 26 categories.

Highlights include five awards for Best Brewery, separated by region: Burgeon Beer Co. (west), North Park Beer Co. (south), Pure Project Brewing (north), Societe Brewing (central) and Stone Brewing (east).

Left to right: San Diego Beer News founder and executive editor Brandon Hernández with Tomme Arthur, the co-founder of The Lost Abbey/Port Brewing, at the 2022 San Diego Beer News Awards. (Jenn Mann Photography)

Alpine-based Mcilhenney Brewing was honored as the Best New Brewery, with Port Brewing/The Lost Abbey co-founder Tomme Arthur — featured in the April 1 edition of Hop Talk — taking home the inaugural San Diego Vanguard Brewer Award.

This was the first in-person event for the awards ceremony, which debuted virtually last year. A full list of winners can be found at sandiegobeer.news.