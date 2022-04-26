Advertisement
San Diego Beer News Awards winners announced

Attendees at the 2022 San Diego Beer News Awards, which were held on March 29 at North Park Beer Co.
(Jenn Mann Photography)
By Sara ButlerStaff Writer 
The votes are in! The 2022 San Diego Beer News Awards, held at North Park Beer Co. on March 29, celebrated the best of local craft beer. From brewing techniques to tasting room aesthetics, honors were presented in 26 categories.

Highlights include five awards for Best Brewery, separated by region: Burgeon Beer Co. (west), North Park Beer Co. (south), Pure Project Brewing (north), Societe Brewing (central) and Stone Brewing (east).

Brandon Hernández with Tomme Arthur, the co-founder of The Lost Abbey/Port Brewing
Left to right: San Diego Beer News founder and executive editor Brandon Hernández with Tomme Arthur, the co-founder of The Lost Abbey/Port Brewing, at the 2022 San Diego Beer News Awards.
(Jenn Mann Photography)

Alpine-based Mcilhenney Brewing was honored as the Best New Brewery, with Port Brewing/The Lost Abbey co-founder Tomme Arthur — featured in the April 1 edition of Hop Talk — taking home the inaugural San Diego Vanguard Brewer Award.

This was the first in-person event for the awards ceremony, which debuted virtually last year. A full list of winners can be found at sandiegobeer.news.

Sara Butler

Sara has always been two things: a writer and a San Diegan.

